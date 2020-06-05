Seven filtration plants installed

LAHORE:Perveen Sarwar, Vice Chairperson Sarwar Foundation, wife of Punjab Governor, has said that with the help of Al-Khair Foundation five clean drinking water filtration plants have been installed in Toba Tek Singh and two in Lahore as part of phase1.

Work is under way on the installation of 13 more filtration plants in Balochistan and other parts of the country. The Sarwar Foundation is providing free clean drinking water to more than three million people daily. In Toba Tek Singh alone, clean drinking water will be available to more than two lakh people daily through these filtration plants, she said.

Talking to the media at Sarwar Foundation office here on Thursday, Begum Perveen Sarwar said, “We are planning to set up twenty filtration plants in different parts of Punjab and Balochistan in collaboration with Al Khair Foundation for which we are giving priority to such areas where people are suffering from water-borne and other dangerous diseases including hepatitis due to unsafe water. In Lahore, filtration plants have been installed in IG office and DC office. “In Toba Tek Singh filtration plants have been inaugurated in five sites, including Pir Mahal, Rajana, 263 GB, 269 GB, and 270 GB."

She added, "These plants have been inaugurated by patron Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar and me". Sarwar Foundation has become the largest welfare organisation in Pakistan that provides safe drinking water that conforms to WHO standards to the people by filtration plants. More than 3 million people in other cities of Punjab including Lahore are being provided clean drinking water daily and through the provision of clean water people are also being saved from dangerous diseases. Providing clean drinking water to the poor is the mission of my life.