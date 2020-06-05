Four officials terminated

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab director general has terminated four employees of the establishment on charges of immoral activities in a government office.

The employees were called to explain their position in the office of Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Lodhran. The ACE DG after final hearing on their dissatisfactory explanation on the allegations terminated all the four employees from service.

The names of terminated employees are Muhammad Ameen, stenographer DD Anti-corruption Office Lodhran, Constable Muhammad Asghar, Naib Qasid Muhammad Naeem and sweeper Shamoon Masih. DG Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Muhammad Gohar Nafees said there was no place of corrupt elements in ACE.

He directed all the regional heads to take strict action against officers/officials involved in immoral activities without any discrimination.