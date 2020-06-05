Parks to reopen today

LAHORE:The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to reopen all public parks in the provincial metropolis from Friday (today). Officials said the decision to reopen the parts after their closure for 75 days was taken in a meeting chaired by PHA Director General Muzafar Khan here on Thursday.

It was decided that all SOPs i.e. social distancing, hand-washing and hand sanitizing will be followed and PHA’s security guards will enforce the SOPs. They said all the visitors to the parks will wear gloves as well as face masks and no one will be allowed to enter without these precautions. They added that the play areas and exercise points will not be opened to the visitors. They concluded the parks will open from 6am till night.