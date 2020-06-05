Minister reviews facilities for corona patients

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department to review the situation regarding plasma therapy, ICUs, operation rooms, ventilators and other facilities for Covid-19 patients on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Additional; Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Fatima Jinnah Medical University VC Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Mayo Hospital CEO Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Mehmud Ayaz, Mayo Hospital MS Dr Tahir Khalil, Corona Expert Advisory Group Chairman Dr Mehmud Shaukat, Services Hospital MS Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, Ganga Ram Hospital MS Dr Ehtesham and other senior officials concerned.

All the VC briefed the minister about the status of Covid-19 patients and the facilities provided to them. The minister said that separate beds and facilities have been reserved for healthcare professionals and government employees. She said the healthcare professionals are serving the patients while risking their own lives and the government is trying to ensure priority treatment for the frontline workers.

The minister said, “The Corona Expert Advisory Group is giving recommendations on a daily basis. We are having positive results on use of Tocilizumab. Rescue 1122 will be further improving their services in the corona pandemic. The data and figures are reviewed on a daily basis.”