247 cops deputed to check wheelies

Islamabad : After receiving number of complaints, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday deputed 247 policemen to check one-wheeling and rash driving in the capital.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed said that numbers of pickets have also been increased up to 36 for effective crackdown against speedsters and policemen would perform duties in two shifts in these special pickets.

He said that six pickets would also operate from 12 am to 6 am and to ensure effective action against those involved in activities of one-wheeling and rash driving.

The SP said that strict patrolling on important roads of the city would be ensured to curb one-wheeling and pickets to be erected to stop this practice.

He said that those involved in one-wheeling do not put their own lives at risk but also of others.

He appealed parents to keep vigilant eye on activities of their children so that any mishap may be avoided.

The healthy life is a blessing from Almighty Allah and one should take care of it, he added.

The SP (Traffic) said that heavy fine would be imposed on one-wheelers and their bikes would also be impounded at police stations.

During the last one month, he said that 15,242 motorcyclists were fined and tickets amounting Rs34,61,600 were issued to them. A total of 1533 bikes were also impounded at various police stations during this period, he added.