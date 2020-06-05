Another 9 die of COVID-19 in twin cities

Rawalpindi : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another nine lives in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours while as many as 382 new patients have been confirmed positive for the disease from the region that is another record for the highest number of deaths and patients reported in a day.

The virus has claimed a total of 142 lives in the twin cities so far including 104 deaths from Rawalpindi district and 38 from Islamabad Capital Territory.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that five confirmed patients of COVID-19 including a female patient aged 46 years died here at the three healthcare facilities in the town including Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and Holy Family Hospital. The other four male patients who died in the last 24 hours in the district were over 60 years of age. The deaths were reported from Rawal Town, Cantonment Board area, and Murree.

Another four patients died of COVID-19 in ICT from where the highest number of patients was reported in a day since the outbreak hit the region. As many as 356 new patients were tested positive from ICT in last 24 hours.

Confirmation of another 382 patients from the region took the total number of patients so far tested positive from twin cities to 21 short of 6000 as till Thursday noon, the total number of confirmed patients from the district reached 2435 while from ICT, it was 3544.

From Rawalpindi district, only 26 new patients were tested positive in the last 24 hours however the number of patients undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town was 427 on Thursday while 819 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district, said, Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that some 2497 persons have been under quarantine in the district at their homes. It is important that all the confirmed patients at homes and suspects who are under home quarantine are asymptomatic, he said.