DHO tests corona positive

JHANG: District Health Officer Medical Services Dr Ashar was tested corona positive and shifted to the Nishtar Hospital Multan on Wednesday due to unavailability of ventilator facility in the district. The spokesman for the district administration told that District

Health Officer Dr Ashar was feeling problem in breathing. He was shifted to the Nishtar Hospital Multan to avail the ventilator facility. The spokesman said that out of total 23 corona positive patients, 20 patients had been quarantined at home while the remaining three had been shifted to Shaukat Khanam Hospital Lahore, National Hospital Lahore and Nishtar Hospital Multan.