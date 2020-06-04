Promoting varsity students without exam out of question: HEC

LAHORE: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has made it clear that promoting university students without examination is out of question.

The HEC has also assured the students to solve the problems being faced by some of them regarding internet connectivity and quality of lectures in their online classes as well as subsequent examinations.

In a press release, a HEC spokesperson said that the HEC was in contact with the vice-chancellors (VCs) to resolve all such issues being faced by students. Also, efforts are afoot to address some of the connectivity issues faced by students with the collaboration of PTA and others.

Regarding their concern for fee being charged by the universities, students have been told to inform HEC about any specific issue that will be taken up with the respective university.

It is pertinent to mention here that during a meeting with the VCs just before Eid, the HEC chairman had also asked the VCs to take steps to solve the problems facing the graduating students on urgent basis, in addition to making decisions about new admissions, thesis research and use of laboratories. HEC has also shared its guidelines with the universities about thesis defense, allowing it to be online.

The chairman also urged the VCs to supervise and assist their faculties to streamline the labour intensive work, helping them render the online learning management system a success. He had also informed the VCs that an appellate procedure will soon be set up to look into the complaints.