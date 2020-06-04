Flashfloods kill three in Swat

MINGORA: Flashfloods caused by the torrential rains swept away three persons, including a man and his son, in Nawagai area in Barikot tehsil in Swat district on Wednesday.

The locals said that a seasonal stream flooded in Nawagai area that swept away a man identified as Usman and his son Ayub and another person whose name could not be ascertained.

A team of divers of Rescue 1122 along with three ambulances, one water rescue vehicle and 15 rescuers rushed to the spot and launched search operation for the missing persons.

Later, the bodies of Usman and his son Ayub were fished out after hectic efforts while the search operation for the third missing person was continuing till filing of this report.