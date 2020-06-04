UET entrance test postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has postponed entrance test-2020 for admission to public sector engineering institutes of Punjab. The test (ECAT-2020) was scheduled to be held on June 13 and 14, 2020. Similarly, the UET administration has also announced postponement of the mock entrance test scheduled for June 6 and 7, 2020 in this regard. A UET spokesperson said the decision to postpone the entrance test was made on the orders of the Punjab government in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.