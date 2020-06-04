ACE retrieves 700 kanal state land

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore Region B took strict action against Qabza mafia in village 23 UCC in Sheikhupura and got vacated more than 700 Kanal state land from the land grabbers.

ACE Lahore B Regional Director Waseem Hammad supervised the operation carried out along with the Sharaqpur assistant commissioner and police. The retrieved land was handed over to Revenue Department. The (ACE) is taking action against land grabbers throughout the province.

ACE Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees has issued directions to all the officers concerned to immediately remove the illegal occupants from the state land and take action against the corrupt elements without any discrimination.

Two salesmen deprived of cash: Two salesmen of a private company were looted separately in the limits of Nishtar Colony police. Another salesman of the same company Tahir Raoof was deprived of Rs 39,000 by the same robbers in the afternoon. Police have registered a case against the robbers and registered one FIR of two different incidents.

accidents: Eight people were killed and 757 others sustained injuries in 666 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122. A spokesperson said here on Wednesday that 460 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 297 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by rescue medical teams.