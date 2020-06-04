Wasim Akram celebrates 54th birthday

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and the Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram is celebrated his 54th birthday on Wednesday.

The left-arm pacer, born in Lahore on June 3, 1966, started his international career at the age of 18 years in ODIs and made Test debut a year later against New Zealand.

The 1992 World Cup winner picked up 956 international wickets in his illustrious career. He sent 414 batsmen to pavilion in 104 Tests with best figures of 7/119 and took most number of wickets, 502, in 356 ODIs as fast bowler with best performance of 5/15. The Sultan of Swing ensured Pakistan’s victory in the 1992 World Cup by picking up back-to-back wickets of Allan lamb and Chris Lewis on crucial moment of the game.

Wasim Akram was declared Man of the Match in the final and was also the top wicket-taker of the tournament. He has two hat-tricks to his name in each Tests as well as ODIs. The legend retired from international cricket in 2003. He has now associated himself with cricket commentary and coaching.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) paid tribute to fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram on his 54th birthday.