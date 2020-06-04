Piler chief condoles death of Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Karamat Ali, executive director of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler), has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, Sindh minister for Katchi Abadis and ex-minister for labour, who lost his life due to coronavirus on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Ali offered his condolences to the bereaved family and the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party over this irreparable loss. He said Baloch was an active political worker and remained the Nazim of Gadap Town, the largest town in Karachi, during district government system.

Despite being the largest area of Karachi, Gadap Town had received a very small budget from the City District Government of Karachi, but Baloch fought for the rights of the people of rural arrears of Karachi, Ali said, adding that Baloch had initiated various development projects like water supply, drainage and roads in the Gadap Town area, mostly covering rural areas of Karachi’s West and Malir districts.

Ali lauded Baloch’s role as an activist for lasting peace in South Asia and said the late activist had actively taken part in various activities of People’s SAARC and Pakistan Peace Coalition.

Baloch was elected as a member of the Sindh Assembly from Malir in the 2018 general elections and headed various ministries in the Sindh government, he said, adding that Baloch also served the people of District Malir and initiated various development projects for backward villages of Gadap Town and overall Malir district.