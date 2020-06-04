25 outlaws including six POs held

Islamabad : Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested 25 outlaws including six proclaimed offenders (POs) from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, bikes, narcotic, wine and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Following these directions SP (City) Omer Khan constituted Police teams under the supervision of ASP Hamza Amanullah including Station House Officer SHO Bhara Kahu Police along with others arrested a wanted member of House buglers gang, identified as Rehmat-Ullah Afghani and recovered stolen bike, LEDs, Cameras, Watches and valuable from him. Further investigation is underway from him.

SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted police team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood including SHO Golra Police Station Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed along with others arrested two bike lifters namely Sarwer Khalil and Basit and recovered stolen bike from their possession and further investigation is underway from them. While police teams also arrested car lifter, Fazal-Ur-Rehman and recovered stolen car from him. Ramana Police team arrested three bike lifters namely Zeeshan, Hamza and Hamad and recovered stolen bike from their possession. While police teams also arrested a thief Hassnain and recovered stolen cash from him.

Further-More SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP Qasim Niazi including SHO Nilor police Station Inspector Sattar Baig along with others arrested a drug pusher namely Raiz Butt and recovered 1500 gram hashish from him. While Shehzad Town police arrested Mateen Shahid and recovered 50 liter wine from him.

Meanwhile Secretariat police arrested Irshad Khan and recovered 220 gram hashish from him.

Bani Gala police arrested two accused Abrar and Israr Shah and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Karachi Company Police arrested two bootleggers namely Salamat Masih and Abid Masih and recovered 40 litres wine from their possession, while police also arrested accused Shan Shokat and recovered 130 gram hashish from him.

Tarnol Police arrested accused Muddsar Masood involved in illegally cylinder gas filling.

Shams Colony Police arrested a bootlegger namely Saif Sattar Masih and recovered 25 litre wine from him. Lohi Bher police team arrested house maid, Hamara involved in theft.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, police arrested six proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.