British envoy meets Dr. Zafar Mirza ahead of Global Vaccines Summit

Islamabad : British High Commissioner Christian Turner met with the PM’s Special Adviser to on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza Wednesday to exchange views on the eve of the virtual Global Vaccines Summit being hosted by the UK today (June 4).

The UK has pledged a record funding of £1.65 billion to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), which distributes vaccines in poorest countries. The UK aims to raise a further £7 billion through the Vaccines Summit to support GAVI’s work and in the virtual summit to ensure that a Corona vaccine is available for all countries, including Pakistan.

In the meeting, Dr. Zafar pledged Pakistan’s participation and support to the Global Summit including Prime Minister’s Imran Khan’s call for ‘people’s vaccine against COVID-19 and thanked the High Commissioner for UK’s help to Pakistan in fighting Coronavirus including immediate health and humanitarian assistance.

During the meeting, the British High Commissioner Christian Turner said, “This is a global pandemic which needs a global response to find a global vaccine made available for all. I am pleased that the UK is co-hosting the Global Vaccines Summit to ensure that; and to support PM Imran Khan’s call for a people’s vaccine against Covid19. The UK and Pakistan is the best example of international friendship, and that matters more than ever now. In Pakistan, we are repurposing our multi-million pound UK aid programme to help defeat this terrible virus and mitigate its impacts.”

Dr. Zafar expressed Pakistan’s support for the initiative. “GAVI needs to be strengthened and its funding for the next 5 years needs to be ensured. Pakistan is also one the largest recipients of GAVI and we are thankful to the UK and other donors for their impactful work in immunising children,” he stated.