Coronavirus cases: Lahore is worst-affected followed by Rawalpindi

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Tuesday that the number of confirmed corona patients in Punjab is 27,850 and in the last 24 hours, 1610 people tested Covid-19 positive. A total of 7,116 people have recovered, 540 people have lost their lives which include 43 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The minister was addressing a press conference at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department along with P&SHD Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti and CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan.

The health minister said Punjab has conducted 245,544 tests with 6,371 tests in the last 24 hours. Lahore is the worst-affected district with 12,878 patients. Rawalpindi has 2,255 patients, Gujranwala 1,435, Multan 1,220 and Faisalabad 1,662 confirm patients. Punjab has conducted the highest number of Contact Tracing with 90,871 tests. Due to Contact Tracing, 4,887 more patients have been identified in Punjab.

The minister said that as per guidelines of the World Health Organization, the Contract Tracing has been intensified, which will help control the spread of the virus. She said a lot of rumours about facilities and resources in government hospitals are being spread. The latest figures are that Lahore has 119, Rawalpindi has 113, Faisalabad 16 and Muzaffargarh has 3 critically-ill patients. Overall, 251 patients are in serious condition. She said: “As per directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the data of patients is daily reviewed at the Corona Command and Control Centre. The number of available beds in Lahore is 539 currently and only confirmed and critically-ill patients are kept there.

The Cabinet Committee on Corona advised the department to conduct tests in general population and the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department constituted Technical Working Group to start smart sampling in entire Punjab with special focus on Lahore. In order to conduct the smart sampling, People Institute for Global Health University, Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan, Mahboobul Haq Centre for Economic Research LUMS, Centre for International Development Harvard University, London School of Economics, Universities from Georgetown and Washington jointly worked with the government of Punjab.

The researchers were asked to share a report by 28th April which said that out of 35,000 samples in Punjab, as many as 21,000 were taken from Lahore and an amount of Rs 6 crore was spent on the process. The minister said the sample results showed a ratio of 5.8 % positive patients in Lahore due to which the treatment facilities have been scaled up in Lahore. The number in the rest of Punjab, however, is less than expected. The report shared by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department identified over 50 years of age group as the most vulnerable. “Due to our financial situation, we cannot implement a lockdown forever and will have to observe precautionary measures to control the pandemic.”

She said another research identified that by wearing masks, the transmission can be controlled by around 40pc. “We are starting a mass awareness campaign in Punjab on the corona pandemic. Due to carelessness of people, we have already seen increase in the number of cases recently. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also requested people to take necessary precautions. The world is facing a financial crisis and a number of airlines have gone bankrupt. We are extremely grateful to philanthropists who have come to help the needy at this moment of trial.”

Responding to queries, the minister said doctors working in corona wards work for six hours a week and then they are given a leave of 15 days. The treatment of patients is immediately started once a patient is admitted to hospital. She said the patients who show symptoms must immediately call the helpline instead of waiting at home. Punjab has currently 1,450 ventilators which are used for critically-ill patients and no patient is refused any treatment or other facilities. The research on coronavirus is under way in the entire world but no one can give an exact date for a breakthrough or treatment. The decision of smart lockdown was made in view of the financial cost on the country. “We hope that we will overcome this pandemic,” she said.

|

LHC orders SECP to register charge of Ramzan Sugar Mills

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Tuesday allowed a petition by Ramzan Sugar Mills of the Sharif family against non-registration of its upgraded charge by Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Justice Ayesha A. Malik had reserved her decision on the petition last week which she announced Tuesday. The mills’ administrator through counsel Salman Aslam Butt submitted before the court that all of its assets had been frozen following references made by the NAB. He said he requested the SECP to register its upgraded charge as required under Companies Act 2013. However, the counsel said the Commission refused to register the shares owing to the NAB references pending against the sugar mills. He said the SECP asked the mills to furnish a NOC by the NAB. The counsel argued that the NAB had previously sent a letter to the SECP about a “caution mark” on sale and purchase of the mills’ shares only. He said no NOC from the Bureau was required for the purpose as the matter did not pertain to sale/purchase of shares.

He asked the court to order the SECP to register the charges of the mills so it could get its assets mortgaged for a bank loan. Opposing the petition, NAB prosecutor Asim Mumtaz said the pending investigation was not related to the company (mills) but its shareholders. However, he opposed the petition and said the sugar mills could not avail the facility during the pendency of the cases. The judge allowed the petition and directed the SECP to register the charge of the petitioner/mills.