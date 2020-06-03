Police directed to go after smugglers aggressively

PESHAWAR: The police across Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa have been directed to go after the smugglers more aggressively after complaints that the practice is still going on to earn bad name for the force.

During a video conference on Tuesday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi directed the police high-ups to make their supervision more effective on clandestine and other routes in the ongoing anti-smuggling operations. In the video conference, the police officers briefed the IGP about the steps taken as per anti-smuggling ordinance against the violators.

They also briefed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi about the haul up and arrest made against Anti-Smuggling. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the ongoing operation against smuggling has recovered contrabands worth Rs550 million in international market, which included non-custom paid vehicles, cloths, auto spare parts, mobile phones, electric appliances and other items.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi directed the RPOs to check smuggling particularly on unfrequented routes and bring to book those found involved in the menace. There have been reports that cops normally prefer duty on routes of smuggling to earn more soft money. Some of the districts and police stations falling on the route from Afghan border down the country are considered to be lucrative for officers of police, Customs, excise and other departments.