PPP leader wants blogger Cynthia expelled from Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Provincial Secretary Information of the Pakistan People’s Party, Women Wing, Mehr Sultana advocate, has asked the government to expel Cynthia D Ritchie, a blogger from the US, for “hateful and slanderour comments” against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PPP leader said that her review article against former PPP chairperson and first Muslim Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was causing provocation and resent among the leaders, workers and supporters of the party.

She said that the conspiracies of Cynthia D Ritchie against PPP and pictures with Pakistani military representatives sent a negative message among the masses of the country. She said that Cynthia D Ritchie, who had introduced herself as tourist, journalist and belly dancer on the other hand, was interfering in internal affairs by making such mean comments about the great leader like Benazir Bhutto.

“Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is the name of an ideology as she had followed Bhutto footprints and rendered matchless sacrifice for the sake of people and democracy,” Mehr Sultana said. She made it clear that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would not succeed in its nefarious agenda to weaken the PPP.

She urged the government to expel the so-called journalist and blogger who was bent upon to malign Pakistani political leaders through such mean tactics.