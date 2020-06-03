Appointment management system at excise office

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed inaugurated a mobile app, Appointment Management System (AMS), at the office of the Director General Excise on Tuesday.

Excise Secretary Wajihullah Kundi, DG Excise Masoodul Haq and other officers were present. The minister said that the AMS would discourage the agent mafia and also help in staying safe from the coronavirus through social distancing, adding that the system would also get rid of the hassle of waiting and queuing up.

He maintained that the online system was being provided to divisional offices across Punjab, adding that consumers would be allowed to enter the excise offices under the AMS. Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said that people, who were sick, had fever and above 50, would not be allowed to enter the office, adding that the excise office had provided gloves, sanitiser and other safety equipment to the staff.

He said that the users could download the app and the Appointment Management could also be utilized through the website of the Urban Excise Department. He said that the schedule for appointment would be presented to the user and they would receive a message of confirmation of successful appointment after which customers could visit the excise offices on the due date and time.