ACLC busts gang of car lifters

Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters known as 'Billa gang' and recovered five stolen vehicles, the police spokesman said.

ACLC team succeeded to arrest three accused of the inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five stolen vehicles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Rizwan alias Billa (gang leader) s/o Shoukat r/o Committee Chowk, Rawalpindi, Asad s/o Mansab r/o Dhoke Ratta Rawalpindi (Proclaimed offender) and Shaikh Kamran s/o Shaikh Aurangzeb r/o Mohalla Workshopi Rawalpindi. The recovered vehicles bearing registration numbers are RIV-414 Suzuki Mehran Car, CV-452-ICT Corolla car, LRB-3742 Honda car, RIS-25 Suzuki pickup, MN-5382 Mehran car.

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and later selling them in Kashmir and Landi Kotal. They have confessed more than 25 car lifting incidents from twin cities for which teams are working to recover them.