‘Babar still needs to work hard’

ISLAMABAD: Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said skipper Babar Azam was a brilliant performer but the prolific batsman is yet to reach his full potential.

Hafeez, who scored 3,652 runs in 55 Tests, advised Babar to work hard on his batting, which would take his game to another level.

“He (Babar) is a brilliant performer. In his five-year career he played amazing cricket. However, he is yet to reach his full potential keeping in view his talent,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“He is like my younger brother and I would like to tell him that he is not there where I want to see him. He is trying to push the barriers and I am confident that he would serve the country for a longer period,” he added. The 39-year-old player said: “I want to witness Babar’s lead role in several matches before commenting on his captaincy. I have played only two matches under his captaincy. I can’t evaluate his captaincy until I see his personal tactics in different situations,” he added.