Indian, Chinese armies move heavy weaponry near eastern Ladakh

ISLAMABAD: As tensions between India and China mount owing to a border dispute in the eastern Ladakh region, armies of both countries have moved heavy weaponry and equipment to their base camps near the disputed territory.

According to an Indian media report published on Sunday, Indian military sources said China has been pushing in artillery, infantry combat vehicles and heavy military equipment in its rear bases near the Line of Actual Control or LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The report states that the Indian Army is doing the same and deploying additional troops along with heavy machinery at the border. Sources said the Indian Army plans to keep on matching China's aggressive posturing till its troops receded from Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and other areas. The same report said that the Indian Air Force is keeping a keen eye on the evolving situation through aerial surveillance.