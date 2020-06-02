close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

Covid-19 pandemic: UHS directed to postpone MBBS/BDS exams

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab government has directed the University of Health Sciences (UHS) to immediately stop holding of all supplementary examinations of MBBS/BDS students of public and private medical/dental colleges in the province, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED) said in a notification on Monday that the issue private medical/dental colleges’ students additional annual fees would be decided by the competent authority in due course of time.

Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid said that the competent authority had ordered for strict and immediate compliance of the orders. The UHS started conducted supplementary examinations of MBBS/BDS students of public and private medical/dental colleges in the province from June 1, 2020 without seeking prior approval from the competent authority.

Latest News

More From Top Story