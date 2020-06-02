Sharifs personify hypocrisy: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, in his response to the latest picture of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif circulating on the social media, said that both Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif personify hypocrisy and misrepresentation to the core.

Nawaz Sharif, in order to flee from Pakistan, used his ill health as an excuse, Chohan said. But now he can be seen sitting brazenly in London without a mask, ignoring Coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said that Shahbaz Sharif used to boast of his bravery but was in hiding ever since he returned from London to fight Corona pandemic. He said recently surfaced image of Nawaz Sharif on social media should have been a source of embarrassment for Sharif family but Begum Safdar Awan, in her arrogance, is trying in vain to glorify it.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan said that Shahbaz Sharif was using people like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the media to avoid the expected TT reference by NAB. Interestingly, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi himself is corrupt from head to toe. He said that Shahbaz Sharif's politics had become a victim of TT, nepotism, hypocrisy and cowardice.