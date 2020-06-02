Concern shown over delay in salary

LAHORE: Academic Staff Association (ASA) of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Lahore Campus, has shown its serious concern over the delay in salary disbursements to the employees of various campuses of CUI.

According to a press release, despite the notification of Finance Division No 4(4)Exp-III/2011 dated May 4, 2020 and as per Note-4 of Rule-217 of the Treasury Rules (Vol-I), the salaries of CUI faculty and officers were not disbursed as of today. The employees have been continuously performing their duties online, including online classes and research supervisions, as per directions of relevant authorities even in these trying times.

When the students have already paid tuition fee in advance for the Spring 2020 semester, due to closure of university during lockdown in the last couple of months the recurring expenses got reduced considerably, then a serious question arises on the financial mismanagement of interim administration of CUI, the press release reads.

ASA-CUI has appealed to the President of Pakistan, being the Chancellor of CUI, the Prime Minister and Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, being Pro-Chancellor of CUI to take remedial measures to get the disbursements of salaries to CUI employees at the earliest. ASA-CUI demanded independent inquiry into salary delay.