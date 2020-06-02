Army guarantor of peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that a well-trained and professionally competent Army is guarantor of peace.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Command and Staff College, Quetta on Monday and addressed the officers and faculty of the college. "A well-trained and professionally competent Army is guarantor for peace. Pakistan Army with the backing of the nation is one such formidable force," the COAS said.

While highlighting emerging internal and external security challenges, the COAS said that future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve long pending disputes within the region. “This can be complemented through meaningful international support and Pakistan Army will take on challenging regional issues," General Bajwa maintained. General Bajwa emphasised that officers to stay focused on pursuit of professional excellence and keeping abreast with latest developments to overcome new challenges.

Dilating upon COVID-19 pandemic, COAS said that Pakistan Army along with other state institutions will do all to mitigate the challenges being faced by people of Pakistan. "Only a cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity, the ISPR while quoting the COAS said.

Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf, Commander Southern Command and Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Commandant Command and Staff College, Quetta.