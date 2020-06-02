close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 2, 2020

Indian troops martyr 13 Kashmiris in single day

National

A
APP
June 2, 2020

ISLAMABAD: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred 13 Kashmiri youth in a single day on Monday. Indian troops martyred 10 youth during a violent military operation in Mendhar and other villages of Poonch district, it is reported. The operation was launched by Indian troops on May 28 in the areas of the district. The Indian army officer told media that searches were underway in the villages of Poonch district. Earlier, Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in Nawshehra area of Rajouri district.

Latest News

More From Pakistan