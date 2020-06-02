Four SHOs transferred

JHANG: District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Ghias Gul transferred and posted four Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations on Monday.

The DPO transferred SHO SI Alamdar Hussain from Athara Hazari to Kotwali police station, SHO SI Nawaz Khan from Kotwali to Qadurpur police station and SHO inspector Zulfiqar from Qadirpur to Athara Hazari police station. The DPO posted OSD SI Ghulam Mohiaudin as SHO Jhang City PS. All the SHOs are directed to report to their new positions with immediate effect.