close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

Four SHOs transferred

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

JHANG: District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Ghias Gul transferred and posted four Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations on Monday.

The DPO transferred SHO SI Alamdar Hussain from Athara Hazari to Kotwali police station, SHO SI Nawaz Khan from Kotwali to Qadurpur police station and SHO inspector Zulfiqar from Qadirpur to Athara Hazari police station. The DPO posted OSD SI Ghulam Mohiaudin as SHO Jhang City PS. All the SHOs are directed to report to their new positions with immediate effect.

Latest News

More From Peshawar