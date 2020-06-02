Driving licence centres open

LAHORE:On the directions of CTO Syed Hammad Abid, all driving licensing centres across the city have opened.

To keep the citizens safe, all the licensing centres across the city were closed since March 18 due to the Corona epidemic. The CTO visited various licensing centres to review the measures being taken to prevent corona epidemic. The CTO visited Driving Testing Centres Defence and Arfa Karim. He reviewed the social distancing policy in testing centres. On this occasion, Hammad Abid said that comprehensive arrangements have been made for the safety of citizens and staff at the licensing centres. No candidate will be allowed to enter driving centres without masks, gloves. Candidates with illness, fever, cough and cold will also not be able to enter the testing centres, he added. CTO added soaps and water for hand washing are also provided for citizens in the centres, while additional wardens have also been deployed in the testing centres for the safety and awareness of the citizens. All traffic officials will also ensure the use of masks, face shields, gloves and sanitizers. The CTO asked the citizens about the licensing staff. No official will be pardoned on the complaint of citizens, he said.