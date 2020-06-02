MBBS, BDS exams start under SOPs

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Monday, started conducting the professional medical examinations amid strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) set for prevention of corona infection. These examinations were postponed in March this year after the closure of educational institutions by the government because of Covid-19.

A total of 275 candidates out of 297 enrolled students appeared in the first paper of medicine of final professional MBBS supplementary examination which was simultaneously held at 10 centres set up in various cities of Punjab and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK). In view of the risk of corona infection, strict SOPs, including social distancing and mandatory wearing of face masks, were maintained during the examination.

The candidates started reaching their examination centres as early as 07:30am. The exams started at 09am. In Lahore, the only examination centre was set up at UHS where 131 candidates appeared. In Multan 35, Bahawalpur 7, Rahim Year Khan 6, Sahiwal 5, Faisalabad 41, Sargodha 12, Sialkot 7, Mirpur AJK 3, Rawalpindi 25 and in Muzaffarabad 3 candidates sat in the exam.

Thermal screening of the candidates was done at the entry points. The invigilator and supervisory staff were provided personal protective clothing which they were bound to wear during the course of examination. Social distancing was ensured inside the examination halls. There was a distance of at least two meters between the candidates. All the centres were sanitized before the start of examination.

The candidates expressed their satisfaction on the arrangement made by the university. They welcomed UHS decision of conducting the examination as it would save their academic year. Talking to the media on the occasion, UHS VC Prof Javed Akram said the varsity had set a precedent for the nation by ensuring 100 percent compliance of SOPs with regards to the prevention of spread of coronavirus. He wished success to all the candidates.

The final professional MBBS supplementary exams will continue until 19th June; first prof MBBS until 6th June, first prof BDS until 10th June, and the 4th-year MBBS supplementary exams will conclude on 13th June.