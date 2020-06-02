Ju-Jitsu body holds anti-doping seminar

LAHORE: Ju-Jitsu Asian Union conducted 2nd Anti -Doping seminar for Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation. The virtual seminar was hosted by Ms. Leyla Kuliyeva, Chairperson, Anti-Doping & Education Commission. Ju-Jitsu Asian Union,from JJAU HQ and Dr Ruzlan Bezrukov, Chairperson, Medical Committee, JJAU HQ, UAE. The webinar was assisted by doping control expert from Pakistan by Dr. Ucksy Mallick, and Dr.Warda Hameed, both Members, Anti Doping & Education Committee, JJAU. Pakistan Ju Jitsu Officials, Coaches & Senior athletes attended the webinar and discussed about the hazards of doping and side effecs to usage of prohibited substances and methods. A short Q&A session also followed the webinar to answer queries from all those attending, which also included representatives from all affiliated units of Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation.