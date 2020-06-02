Waqar urges Afridi, Gambhir to end social media war

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan star Waqar Younis has called on Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir to end their social media war, and for India and Pakistan to resume playing cricket.

After being fierce on-field rivals, Pakistan’s Afridi and former Indian opener Gambhir have become involved in heated social media exchanges over the troubled Kashmir region, which is claimed by both countries. Gambhir is now a lawmaker in the Indian parliament, while Afridi has his own foundation and is a vocal activist. Waqar advised the pair to "calm down" in an online chat show. "The banter between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi has been going on for a while now. I think they both got to be smart, sensible, and calm down," said Waqar. "It has been going on for way too long. My advice to them is to maybe catch up somewhere around the world and talk it out if you cannot really calm it down."