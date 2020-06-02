Pakistan’s steps to contain coronavirus appreciated

Islamabad: Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Wendy Gilmour on Monday called on Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid at the Ministry of Railways. Both the sides discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest during the meeting, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Railways. Sheikh Rashid said Canada and Pakistan had a long-standing relationship and that would be further strengthen in the future.

“We are committed to working together for prosperity and development in the region,” the minister said. The Canadian High Commissioner appreciated the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan and Sheikh Rashid to control the spread of coronavirus in the country. Ms Wendy Gilmour has also shown interest by the Government of Canada to invest for the improvement and development of Pakistan Railways.