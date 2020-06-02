close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 2, 2020

Pakistan’s steps to contain coronavirus appreciated

Islamabad

A
APP
June 2, 2020

Islamabad: Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Wendy Gilmour on Monday called on Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid at the Ministry of Railways. Both the sides discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest during the meeting, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Railways. Sheikh Rashid said Canada and Pakistan had a long-standing relationship and that would be further strengthen in the future.

“We are committed to working together for prosperity and development in the region,” the minister said. The Canadian High Commissioner appreciated the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan and Sheikh Rashid to control the spread of coronavirus in the country. Ms Wendy Gilmour has also shown interest by the Government of Canada to invest for the improvement and development of Pakistan Railways.

Latest News

More From Islamabad