It seems the government has left people on their own. The situation is getting worse day by day. Markets are open; the majority of the people do not take precautions and visit markets without masks and gloves.
It seems like people have lost their senses. May Allah protect us and guide us to the right path.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana