Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang/Geo Group continued protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Sunday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters urged the government to release Mir Shakil and withdraw cases against him. The protesters chanted slogans against the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for victimizing opponents and suppressing voice of the independent media. Speaking on the occasion, Resident Editor Daily Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik criticised the government for detaining Mir Shakil in a 34 years old property case only to pressure him but the rulers would not succeed in their designs.He asked the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdraw cases against him. The detention of Mir Shakil had created problems for thousands of workers, he said, adding that the Jang Group would continue highlighting the truth and the journalists could not be prevented from telling the truth through such tactics.