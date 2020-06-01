AFP suspends three athletes without B sample results

ISLAMABAD: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Sunday provisionally suspended all the three athletes, who were tested positive for banned substances during the 13th South Asian Games.

The athletes have been barred from competing in any national and international event even before receiving results of the B samples.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the AFP has barred Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Naeem and Samiullah from competing in all local and international events till the time the competent authority decides on their future.

Mehboob and Naeem had opted for testing of B samples while Samiullah has accepted the verdict on the A sample test. “Instead of suspending the duo who opted for B sample’s testing, the AFP should have waited for the results of B sample tests. The two have the right to clear the dust if they think they never have used any performance-enhancing drugs. The results of the B sample tests should have been there before the suspension. In case of Samiullah, who decided against going for B sample tests, the decision is according to the laid down rules,” an official who deals with such cases, when contacted, said. He added that the AFP surely has the authority to announce suspension or ban. “When the athletes have opted for B sample testing, they cannot be suspended till the time results are available.”

Meanwhile, ‘The News’ has learnt that organising committee of the SA Games has approached WADA and the International Olympic Committee to know the legal position on dealing with athletes’ future according to laid down rules.

“The Olympic committee in Nepal has asked world bodies for guidance to decide the future of those athletes who were tested positive during Games. There are a few more players from other countries who are also facing the same issue. The guidance is meant to ascertain the right way to deal with these athletes future,” an official told ‘The News’.

The parent federation — in case of Pakistan is AFP — also comes under pressure as any second incident of this nature could land it in more trouble.

All the efforts to contact AFP secretary Muhammad Zafar for knowing federation’s version went fruitless.