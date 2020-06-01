Fight the virus

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surpassed 65000, while over 1400 deaths have been recorded. Unfortunately, we are still taking this threat lightly. As SOPs are being violated, the lockdown might be restored and it seems that it will only be the last option. If people’s actions and behaviour remain the same then they will have to regret the actions which will be taken by the government. Hospitals have no more capacity as they filled up and no more cases are being accepted. Each day begins with several cases and around 92 percent of cases are reportedly caused by local transmission. Curbing the virus is not solely the government’s responsibility. People should be abiding by the law and follow instructions in the fight against Covid-19. Precautionary measures must be taken by everyone because without proper cooperation of the people, the curtailment of its spread cannot be possible. The government and the people should work collectively as it is an alarming situation to curb its spread.

Khalid Faruqi

Karachi