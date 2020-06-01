Most vulnerable in England can spend time outdoors

LONDON: The more than 2 million people who have been “shielding” from COVID-19 in England because they are deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable will be allowed to spend time outdoors from Monday for the first time in 10 weeks.

The government said on Saturday that the 2.2 million will be able to go outside with members of their household, while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines. Those who live alone can meet outside with one other person from another household.

“I do not underestimate just how difficult it has been for you, staying at home for the last 10 weeks, and I want to pay tribute to your resilience,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. Those shielding remain at risk however and the government said they should only leave the house once a day, not go to work or the shops and should avoid crowded places where they cannot social distance.