Fire in forest

A fire broke out in the Karol Ghatti forest on Sunday. Upon being informed, firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. A fire broke out in a warehouse at Akram Park at Sanda on Sunday. Upon being informed, firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. held: Garhi Shahu police arrested two men for impersonating police officials in police uniform. The impersonators were arrested at Main Garhi Shahu Bazaar.