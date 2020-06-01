Fire in forest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A fire broke out in the Karol Ghatti forest on Sunday. Upon being informed, firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. A fire broke out in a warehouse at Akram Park at Sanda on Sunday. Upon being informed, firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. held: Garhi Shahu police arrested two men for impersonating police officials in police uniform. The impersonators were arrested at Main Garhi Shahu Bazaar.