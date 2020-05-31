Romania PM accused of breaking virus rules with birthday drinks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUCHAREST: Romania´s Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has been accused of breaking his own government´s coronavirus restrictions after a picture emerged of him smoking and drinking inside his office with several cabinet members. In the smartphone photo, Orban is pictured smoking a cigarette surrounded by four cabinet members, none of whom are wearing masks or practising social distancing. Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu is seen holding a cigar, while masks lay on a table alongside bottles of alcohol. Eugen Teodorovici, a senator of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD), was one of the first to post the picture on social media.