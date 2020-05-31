Romania PM accused of breaking virus rules with birthday drinks

BUCHAREST: Romania´s Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has been accused of breaking his own government´s coronavirus restrictions after a picture emerged of him smoking and drinking inside his office with several cabinet members. In the smartphone photo, Orban is pictured smoking a cigarette surrounded by four cabinet members, none of whom are wearing masks or practising social distancing. Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu is seen holding a cigar, while masks lay on a table alongside bottles of alcohol. Eugen Teodorovici, a senator of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD), was one of the first to post the picture on social media.