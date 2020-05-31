Corona claims 3 more lives in twin cities

Rawalpindi “: Another three patients have died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths so far caused by the disease in the region to 114 while another 156 patients have been tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours taking tally to 4429 on Saturday.

Two of the three patients died in the region in last 24 hours were from Rawalpindi district. Both the two patients were male having over 60 years of age and were undergoing treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital. One of the patients was a resident of Rawal Town while the other was from Cantonment Board area. The third death was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory.

Death of another two patients due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours from the district has taken the total number of deaths from Rawalpindi to 91 while a total of 23 patients have so far died of the disease in ICT.

As many as 64 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness in Rawalpindi taking total number of patients so far confirmed to 2,237 of which 751 have been discharged after treatment while 439 are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district including Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Rawalpindi, a field hospital at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex and Holy Family Hospital.

Another 955 confirmed cases of the disease have been in isolation at their homes in the district while number of persons who have been under quarantine at their homes reached 2,264 on Saturday, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that as many as 1,117 persons have so far completed 14-day quarantine period at their homes in the district.

Meanwhile, another 92 patients have been tested positive in ICT in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 2,192 of which 161 have so far recovered while 23 died of the disease.