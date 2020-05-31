563 POs held in current month

LAHORE : Dera Ghazi Khan police arrested 563 proclaimed offenders (POs), including 79 criminals wanted in murder, dacoity and robbery, ransom and theft cases in the month of May.

Dera Ghazi Khan police recovered 19 Kalashnikovs, one rifle, four guns, 139 pistols, seven revolvers, 13898 cartridges and bullets, more than 44 kg chars, 1,300 gram heroin, 426 litre liquor and 192 bottles of wine from the criminals.

During search operations in different areas, the record of 800 dubious persons, 600 rented homes, 700 sensitive educational places, 50 hotels, 15 bus terminals and 800 sensitive places were checked. Police also arrested kidnappers and recovered a child, Muhammad Umar, from Balochistan province.