Scattered rain likely

LAHORE : Cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City on Saturday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said a Westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and is likely to persist in the upper parts till Tuesday. They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm and heavy falls) is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast Balochistan, Sindh and Islamabad.

Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Murree, 36mm, Jhang, 21, Attock, 18, Okara, 17, Islamabad (Golra, Bokra 15, Saidpur 10, ZP 6, AP 2), TT Singh, 13, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 9, Chaklala 8), Faisalabad, 9, Chakwal, 8, Jhelum, 3, Lahore, Sargodha, Joharabad, 2, Gujrat, Sialkot, MB Din, 1, Kakul, 25, Parachinar, 20, Malam Jabba, 10, Dir, 8, DI Khan, 6, Saidu Sharif, 5, Kalam, 3, Bagrote, 17, Chillas, Gilgit, 1, Rawalakot, 16, Kotli, 9, Muzaffarabad (AP 6, city 7), Gahridupatta, 6, Larkana, 8, Sukkur, Rohri, 1, Barkhan, 5 and Zhob, 3mm.

Saturday’s highest temperature was recorded in Turbat where the mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it came down to 33.5 °C and lowest was 23°C.