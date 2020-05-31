tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the sad demise of renowned religious scholar and leader of Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan Maulana Abdul Rasheed Rashid Hazaravi. In his condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family.