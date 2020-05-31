close
Sun May 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 31, 2020

Condolences

Lahore

A
APP
May 31, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the sad demise of renowned religious scholar and leader of Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan Maulana Abdul Rasheed Rashid Hazaravi. In his condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family.

Latest News

More From Lahore