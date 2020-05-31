close
Sun May 31, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

DC for action against quacks

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

PAKPATTAN: DC Ahmad Kamal has said that strict action will be taken against quacks in the district.

He said this while addressing a meeting here on Saturday. Health CEO Dr Athar Iqbal told that 18 cases were registered against quacks and those medical stores for selling expired medicines. He told that two medical stores were also sealed in the district.

POWER OUTAGES: People are facing problems due to unscheduled power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas.

The power outages continued in various localities of the city caused problems for the residents. The long hours power shutdown also caused water shortage in various areas.

