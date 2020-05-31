Islamabad administration officials visit Centaurus

Islamabad : A team of the District administration officials, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat visited Centaurus Shopping Mall and reviewed Corona protection measures which had been put in place for the people who were visiting the Mall, says a press release.

The visiting team checked the protection arrangements which were adopted at the entrance and exit gates of the building, and also on every floor of the Mall. They also checked the equipment which was being used for the protection of the shoppers, and found them in compliance of the directives of the government and completely in accordance with the health standards.

Commodore (R) Irfan ul Haq, General Manager of the Centaurus Mall informed the Deputy Commissioner that in addition to using scanners, temperature recorders, masks and gloves at the entrance gate of the Mall, they had made it compulsory for the visitors to use sanitizers.

In addition, we are also ensuring that the businessmen and shopkeepers on every floor of the mall adopt all required measures, including social distancing and use of spray.

District administration team expressed complete satisfaction over the measures adopted by the management of the Mall.

Hamza Shafqat said that that they had come with the intention of sealing a few shops if found lacking in protection measures. But, the Centaurus management has made such a fool proof arrangement that we can easily declare them exemplary for others. He said that for protection arrangements, all other shopping centres should also try to follow the example set out by the Centaurus Mall.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad in a special message not only congratulated the management of the Centaurus Mall, he also assured them of extending all possible administrative assistance to the Mall.