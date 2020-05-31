PMDC asks employees for COVID-19 testing

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council the administration has directed all staff members of the administration section to undergo coronavirus (COVID-19) test without delay.

The development comes as an officer of the registration section tested positive for the virus.

According to the PMDC spokespersons, the COVID-19 patient had gone on leave for running temperature even before he was diagnosed with the virus.

Now, all employees of the section will undergo virus test on an urgent basis.

She said two officers working with the confirmed case were not diagnosed with the virus.

"Measures are being taken to immediately disinfect all sections. We're following the government SOPs to prevent staff members from being affected by COVID-19," she said.

The spokesperson said as a preventive measure against the virus, the PMDC had already requested doctors to send in their documents by post instead of showing up at its offices for verification and other purposes.