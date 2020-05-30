Street crimes on the rise in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Daring street criminals are going for the quick strikes, targeting houses, shops, pedestrians and bike riders as they pillage the people of the valuables in seconds.

They are getting away with millions of rupees worth of vehicles, cash, gold ornaments and other valuables using the nippy hit to fade away from the crime sight.

The street criminals, using the quick strikes skill, made 36 hits in different areas of the city and looted cash, gold ornaments and vehicles to the tune of millions of rupees, police sources said Friday.

As many as 17 vehicles including 15 motorbikes and two cars, gold ornaments, cash and valuables have been taken away by the organised street criminals in a day, police sources, indicating FIRs lodged in different police station of Rawalpindi, said. While, tens of mobile phone sets have been snatched by the muggers active on various busy roads and streets of the city.

“The police hierarchy should concentrate on the crime growing areas of falling in the jurisdictions of almost all police station of Rawalpindi, especially, New Town, Sadiqabad, Cantt;, City, Ganjmandi, Waris Khan, Airport, RA Bazaar, Westridge, Nasirabad, Taxila and Wah Cantt; and give counter strategy to control the deteriorating situation of the crime,” the sources spoke out.