Punjab PA session at hotel on June 5

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly session starting from June 5 (Friday) is likely to take place at a hotel for the first time in the provincial assembly’s history because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reason behind convening the session at a hotel was to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), including social distancing protocols for the MPAs which was impossible to implement given the size of the assembly hall.

Arrangements to hold the PA session at the hotel located on Egerton Road have been started.

Earlier, it was decided to convene the session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal but the decision was taken back due to a lack of necessary facilities for the parliamentarians. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has summoned the Punjab Assembly session on June 5.