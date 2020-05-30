Bilour defeats COVID-19

PESHAWAR: Pakistan, where the coronavirus has taken over 1,000 lives, saw an 80-year-old COVID-19 patient, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour recover from the virus.

Bilour, an Awami National Party stalwart and former member of the National Assembly, tested positive for the virus on May 18 after which he went into self-isolation.

In a twitter post to announce the development, he said: "After being in complete isolation, I've tested NEGATIVE for Covid-19 Alhamdulilah."

"I would urge all those infected with this virus to isolate yourselves and follow all precautions. I also thank all those who prayed for my better health," he added.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif — who is in London for his treatment — called Bilour and congratulated him on his recovery.

The ANP leader said that Sharif had asked him to pray for his health. Furthermore, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said sharing a tweet said that the caption “A frail Haji Ghulam Bilour defeated the powerful coronavirus”, was powerful and prayed for the recovery of every person infected with the virus.